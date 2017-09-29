Friday, September 29, 2017

Henry Bolton, Ukip's new leader, stood against Philip Hammond for the Lib Dems in 2005


One of the few things the press has been able to discover about Ukip's new leader today is that he is a former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate.

It turns out that Henry Bolton fought Runnymede and Weybridge for the Lib Dems at the 2005 general election.

He finished third behind the victorious Conservative Philip Hammond.
