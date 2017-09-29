Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, September 29, 2017
Henry Bolton, Ukip's new leader, stood against Philip Hammond for the Lib Dems in 2005
One of the few things the press has been able to discover about Ukip's new leader today is that he is a former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate.
It turns out that Henry Bolton fought Runnymede and Weybridge for the Lib Dems at the 2005 general election.
He finished third behind the victorious Conservative Philip Hammond.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment