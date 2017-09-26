Six of the Best 727

Edward McMillan-Scott.
Fintan O'Toole says the DUP has been taken for a ride: "The crappy get-out lines about the wonders of technology and the cheque in the post from London didn’t disguise the truth that the Brexiteers are just not that into dealing with the complications of Ireland. Whether it likes it or not, the DUP has to join the rest of Ireland in trying to do so."
"It's not about the app." London Reconnections explains the corporate politics behind the row over Uber.
Otto English writes movingly on his mother and Alzheimer’s.
Geoff Marshall takes us behind the scenes of the Northern Line's Battersea extension.
"More than 30 years after her death I still approach Imo's Church Walk house and expect to find her inside, making the strong coffee that she always served the moment I stepped in the door." Colin Matthews remembers Imogen Holst, who was the daughter of Gustav Holst and the amanuensis to Benjamin Britten.
