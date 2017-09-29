Friday, September 29, 2017

Carrot-coloured sports car damaged by hungry German donkey

BBC News wins our Headline of the Day Award.
Phil Beesley said...

Motorsport historians debate the origins of McLaren orange. The team picked a distinctive identity when racing teams ceased to run in national colours in the 1960s -- fans could spot the cars and it worked well on colour TV sets.

A strong argument is that the colour was a standard pigment used for glass fibre coatings known as Papaya Orange. Perhaps the donkey had a more exotic taste than for carrots.

29 September, 2017 12:56

