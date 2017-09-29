"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, September 29, 2017
Carrot-coloured sports car damaged by hungry German donkey
Motorsport historians debate the origins of McLaren orange. The team picked a distinctive identity when racing teams ceased to run in national colours in the 1960s -- fans could spot the cars and it worked well on colour TV sets.
A strong argument is that the colour was a standard pigment used for glass fibre coatings known as Papaya Orange. Perhaps the donkey had a more exotic taste than for carrots.
