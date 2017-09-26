Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The Cromford and High Peak Railway in 1960



The Cromford and High Peak was an early line, packed with inclines and tight curves, built across Derbyshire to link the Cromford Canal at High Peak Junction with the Peak Forest Canal at Whalley Bridge.
Sustained by heavy quarry traffic, the whole system survived into the 1960s. This footage was shot at the end of the previous decade.
