It is 1980 and rural Shropshire is preparing for nuclear attack

A film that you expect to find funny but ends up making you feel rather sad. Click on the still above to view it on the British Film Institute site.
Worthern is a large rural parish lying between the Stiperstones and the Welsh border. In 1980 it was determined to do its bit in the event of nuclear attack.
The good news is that The Stables Inn at Hopesgate is still going strong and that this film has a nice shot of the Stiperstones ridge at the start.
The really good news is that no nuclear attack took place in 1980.
