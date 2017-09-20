Lord Bonkers' Diary: A chilled Don Foster sherry

Saturday
The morning’s post brings a letter from a young reader asking how he can break into radio comedy. In reply I say there are two sure ways of getting your own series on BBC Radio Four. The first is to go to Cambridge and take part in the Footlights show. The second is to join the Socialist Workers Party.
A lady asks which drink she should serve her guests before they go into dinner. I recommend a chilled Don Foster sherry.
Finally, a Liberal Democrat MP who lost his seat in 2015 asks me for help in finding a room. I promise to put in a good word for him at the Home for Distressed Canvassers, Herne Bay.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South-West 1906-10.
