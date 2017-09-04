Malcolm Saville did not worry about gender-neutral clothing in 1945

At the first sight of the two children Penny whistled softly in surprise and Jon polished his glasses again. They were boy and girl twins about 10 years of age and were amazingly alike. With most twins it is possible to see a general likeness, but it was difficult to tell these two apart at first glance.
They were both wearing dark blue shorts and khaki shirts open at the neck, but the girl wore a bright green bow in her hair, which was curlier than her brother's.These words of Malcolm Saville may have defied biology, but they did not cause a stir when his The Gay Dolphin Adventure was published in 1945.
Nor did Bertram Prance's illustration of the scene, an enlarged detail of which you can see here.
But today the media clearly expected us to be up in arms about the decision of John Lewis to stop labelling its children's clothes as being for boys or for girls.
My impression is that children's clothing is far more gendered than it was when I was young. The idea that everything a girl wears must be pink and sparkly is a heresy of the last 20 years or so.
I thoroughly approve of small boys with muddy knees, but then a lot of girls like to get muddy too. And some boys are happier in the library.
So I welcome John Lewis's decision.
