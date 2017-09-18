Lord Bonkers' foreword to the new Liberator Songbook

Bonkers Hall
What with so many people joining the Liberal Democrats in the past year, it occurs to me that many of you will be attending the Glee Club for the first time.
So let me address myself to you ‘virgins’ in particular. Don't worry: It's Meant To Be Like This.
If you wish to enjoy the evening to the utmost, my advice is that you should buy a songbook from the amusing young people at Liberator magazine, furnish yourself with a pint of Smithson & Greaves' Northern Bitter and join in the singing lustily.
You may see impressionable young journalists wandering around the hall. If you do, please be gentle with them.
Newspapers publish horrified exposés of the Glee Club ever year. I think there must be some sort of legal requirement upon them, so it is best not to worry about it too much.
A particular feature of the evening will be comic turns by our MPs and other party bigwigs.
I recommend these as a good opportunity to go to the bar.
Finally, a word on health and safety, which is such a concern nowadays. (I am currently engaged in correspondence with the local authority, which has decided the unfenced mineshafts of Stilton country are a hazard. What nonsense!)
I would, however, counsel you to note where the exits are, given that we are meeting beside the sea in Bournemouth.
How well I recall an early Aldeburgh Festival! Halfway through the concert, the hall was inundated by the North Sea because of an unusually high tide.
Having looked about myself in the way I have just recommended to you, I was able to snatch up a passing double bass and paddle my way to safety – accompanied by Benjamin Britten on the piano.
