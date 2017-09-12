Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Moonraker, Dolly's braces and the Mandela Effect
Dolly helps Jaws out from wreckage of the ski-lift. He looks at her showing his metal teeth. She smiles back, showing the braces on her teeth.
His heart is softened and he is eventually redeemed by his love for her.
Except... that scene never happened. When Dolly smiles she shows nothing more than her teeth.
I thought I remembered seeing braces, but I was wrong.
Equally, I thought that Brian Dennehy, the American actor who starred in Peter Greenaway's The Belly of an Architect in the 1980s was dead. But he is still with us.
Both these are favourite examples of the Mandela Effect. This is the idea that our memories do not always fit the public record, not because they are faulty, but because that record is somehow falsified.
The Mandela Effect gets its name from the fact that many people were convinced that the death of Nelson Mandela had been announced many years before he was released from prison.
It seems pretty clear that this is because people's memories of the death of Steve Biko have somehow become muddled up with their memories of Mandela.
I suspect this is an American phenomenon. Opposition to Apartheid was central to the British left when I was young - I even heard Biko's friend Donald Woods speak when I was at university - and Britain has many historic links with South Africa.
Dolly's nonexistent braces seem to have lodged themselves in our minds because the scene would have been wittier if she had worn them.
And there was a false report of Dennehy's death in the US, though I have no idea how I came across it.
I have seen it suggested that the Mandela Effect is a creation of the internet. Once, if we looked something up and found our memory was wrong, we would probably have accepted it.
Today, we can go online and find a community of people who have just the same memory as us.
And that must prove something really weird is gong on, right?
