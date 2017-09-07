Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, September 07, 2017
The cat in Bishop's Castle Market Square
There is a little square at the top of the main street in Bishop's Castle. It's where the town's Market Hall stood until it was demolished in 1951. The Powis coat of arms that used to be on the building can still be found there.
If you visit the square you may well find a grey and white cat keeping an eye on things.
I met her this summer and you can see her photograph above. But then her photograph has appeared here twice before. You will see that she has a habit of looking into the observer's soul.
This time I learnt a bit more about her. She is 14, has had two litters of kittens and lives in one of the houses bordering the square.
I expect she would like to retire, but would another cat carry out these duties so conscientiously?
