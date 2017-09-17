Sunday, September 17, 2017

The wacky decoration of houses in Bishop's Castle


One of the things that made Bishop's Castle perfect when I first visited it was that it wasn't too perfect.

Yes, there were fine Georgian houses, but there were always a couple of them patched up with corrugated iron. My mother says Bath was like that in the 1950s.

Time moves on and the town has grown neater. There is now a fashion for decorating those houses' external plaster in a wacky fashion.

The bubbles have been there for years, but there was a lot that was new this summer.

The trailing creeper is rather lovely and the jigsaw pieces are witty, but I thought the zip fasteners are in danger of going too far.



