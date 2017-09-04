Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, September 04, 2017
Helped need for the Oadby Uplands by-election (21 September)
This was the seat represented by Gurpal Atwal. He resigned after an unsuccessful court hearing to challenge the finding by his own council that he is not a fit and proper person to drive a taxi.
Uplands is Labour's only seat on Oadby and Wigston, which is run by the Liberal Democrats.
And as you can see from the inevitable bar chart, they beat the Lib Dems by only 30 votes when the seat was last fought.
The local party is looking for help with canvassing, delivering and on polling day. Can you spare some time to help them?
If you can, please email Harborough Liberal Democrats or call 07976 364282.
