Is Jacob Rees-Mogg against masturbation too?

We know Jacob-Rees-Mogg is opposed to same-sex marriage and to abortion in all circumstances.
The question now arises as to whether he is against masturbation too.
It arises because the Rees-Mogg family has form in this matter.
Simon Raven's series of novels Alms for Oblivion contains a character called Somerset Lloyd Jones, who is based on Jacob's father William Rees-Mogg.
Lloyd Jones is intensely ambitious, but hides it behind a mask of moral rectitude.
He is in the novels because Raven was at school with William Rees-Mogg.
Raven was also at school, and in the cricket team, with the future Conservative cabinet minister Jim Prior, the future Lord Justice Popplewell (whose son Nigel played for Somerset) and the future England captain Peter May.
May was only 14 and already in the 1st XI. The older boys avoided talking about sex in front of him in case it affected his batting.
That anecdote comes from Raven's memoirs Shadows on the Grass, where he also tells this story:
I repeated the process with huge enjoyment and almost daily until the following March, when a rumour was put about that 'shagging' (the elegant Carthusian vernacular for masturbation) gave you a terrible disease called syphillis. The story had been started by a boy whom I had scarcely met at the time but was later to know well: William Rees Mogg.Raven and a friend decided to confront him about the rumour:
William was sitting along, surveying the empty cricket ground with a poetic look. We sat down on either side of him.
"There'th thomething tho folorn," said William, "about an empty cricket ground."
"What else would you expect it to be in March?" said Conrad the realist. "What we want to know is this: what is all the balls you've been putting around about shagging giving people syphilis.
"My motive is twofold," said William, "first, to see how many people are stupid enough to believe it; and secondly to discourage shagging since my Church holds solitary vice to be a mortal sin."
William was a Roman Catholic.So we have to ask whether his son Jacob holds the same view.
