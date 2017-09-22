Liberal Democrats gain Oadby Uplands ward from Labour

The full result:
Lily Kaufman (Lib Dems) 435
Labour 384
Conservative 295
This was the seat held for Labour by Gurpal Atwal until his resignation in the summer.
Oadby Uplands is a two member ward. The Lib Dems already held the other seat.
The result is particularly gratifying because Oadby and Wigston has been run by the Liberal Democrats since 1991.
The Leicester Mercury quotes John Boyce, the leader of the council:
"I’m extremely pleased. We perform well as a council and the residents have recognised that."The Conservatives put a lot of effort into the by-election but could not improve on their third place from last time.
