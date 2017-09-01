Minsterley church and Minsterley Hall

I had been to Minsterley church before, but was not happy with the photographs I had come away with.
This summer I tried again, but I am not sure I did any better. The light was good, but there was something religious going on, most likely a funeral, which cramped my style.
What I had not appreciated before was that there are other interesting buildings at this end of the village.
I found an old maltings that is now used as a veterinary surgery, a toll house and the half-timbered Minsterley Hall. There are also some barns waiting to be cleared away so housing can be built.
The nearby Methodist church will have to wait until another visit.
No comments:
Post a Comment