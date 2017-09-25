Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, September 25, 2017
The Lib Dems were not planning to debate Brexit at conference either
It took a procedural move by those attending the event to make room on the agenda for a Brexit debate. Well done to all involved.
After the party big-wigs were wheeled out, that debate reaffirmed our policy of having a referendum on the final deal.
I understand the wish not to be seen to be ignoring last year's vote. But given that most EU deals are agreed at midnight on the last possible day, will there even be time to hold one?
It also means that if a comet portending great things passed the Earth and we found ourselves with a Liberal Democrat government next year, that government would continue to negotiate a Brexit deal and then recommend the British people to reject that deal in the subsequent referendum.
All of which suggests that a new party proclaiming complete opposition to Brexit would be a formidable opponent for the Lib Dems.
