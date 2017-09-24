Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, September 24, 2017
Dobie Gray: The In Crowd
People of my generation will probably think first of the version by Bryan Ferry, but this is a live performance of the original.
It comes from the wonderfully named album "Dobie Gray Sings for 'In' Crowders That 'Go Go'" and reached no. 25 in the UK singles chart in 1965.
As an in crowder who go goes myself, I feel thoroughly at home with it.
