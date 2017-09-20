Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
The remains of Derby Friargate station
Leicester is not the only East Midland city with the site of a major railway station lying derelict.
This slideshow illustrates the remains of Derby Friargate, the old Great Northern station, which closed to passengers in 1964.
There is now hope that the Grade 2 Listed warehouse will be restored.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment