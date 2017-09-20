Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The remains of Derby Friargate station



Leicester is not the only East Midland city with the site of a major railway station lying derelict.

This slideshow illustrates the remains of Derby Friargate, the old Great Northern station, which closed to passengers in 1964.

There is now hope that the Grade 2 Listed warehouse will be restored.
