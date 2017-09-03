What remains of Minsterley station

Poor man. The spam factory and the vast creamery at Minsterley were too much for him. He might have shown us the station master's house though.
That's what I wrote when posting the second part of Holden Webster's exploration of the remains of the Minsterley branch in Shropshire.
That house turns out not to be so easy to photograph. It is now a private dwelling, but quite where the residents get on and off their land is not obvious.
Anyway, Six Bells Junction has a nice 1959 photo of Minsterley station in decay.
