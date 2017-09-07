Thursday, September 07, 2017

Hermann Goering was educated in Rutland

Back in 2010 I posted about the story that Hermann Goering has spent some time studying Greek with the vicar of South Luffenham in Rutland.

I was not certain it was true, but a cutting from the Leicester Mercury tweeted by Jeremy Clay quotes chapter and verse.
Frank Little said...

Goering was the most civilised (I stress the relative nature of this description) of the Nazi leaders. Rutland clearly accounts for that.

07 September, 2017 14:53

