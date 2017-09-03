Six of the Best 722

Julie Miller about Trump and Russia.
Iain Brodie Browne finds Norman Lamb done in acrylic and hanging in central London.
Robert Service reviews a new biography of Mikhail Gorbachev.
Paris has taken the farm out of the field and planted parts of it on its rooftops, reports Louise Nordstrom.
"In the late spring of 2016, billboards appeared across Britain, advertising a show that would attempt to remake society altogether. Superimposed on landscapes that evoked an unruined world, slogans railed against the pointlessness and the cruelty of late-capitalist existence." Sam Knight on the collapse of Channel 4's Eden.
"The big draw of Granary Square is the collection of dancing fountains. Parents were gathered on the benches, ready with big bath towels, while small children (and the occasional adult) ran through the water, squealing and dripping." Bugwoman explores a rejuvenated King's Cross.
