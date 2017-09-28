Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, September 28, 2017
The pleasures of Wenlock Priory
Wenlock Priory, says Wikipedia, is a ruined 12th century monastery, located in Much Wenlock, Shropshire.
Following the dissolution in 1540, several buildings, including the late 15th-century Prior's House, were converted into a private residence later known as Wenlock Abbey.
Today Wenlock Abbey is owned by Gabriella Drake, star of Crossroads and sister of Nick Drake.
As at Fountains Abbey, the medieval ruins have been turned into a folly in the park of the great house. I also like the rather poorly focused topiary.
