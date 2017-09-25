Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, September 25, 2017
Dr William Penny Brookes celebrated in Much Wenlock
I wrote many columns for the New Statesman website, but got only one piece into the printed magazine.
That was about Much Wenlock's Olympian Games and their founder Dr William Penny Brookes.
Visit Much Wenlock today and you will find him celebrated. The waymarked Olympian trail through the town takes in both the house where he was born, lived and died and his resting place across the road in the churchyard.
