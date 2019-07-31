Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Arts Fresco to be held on 15 September
Good news from Harborough FM, which is the best source of local news these days.
Arts Fresco, Market Harborough's street theatre festival, will be held this year. It takes place on Sunday 15 September.
