On becoming exasperated with Heidi Allen

So the Tiggers have changed their name again - they are now The Independents - and will be less of a party in future.
But there was another, less amusing, development involving Heidi Allen yesterday. She also announced the launch of Unite to Remain.
According to The New European:
The independent MP for South Cambridgeshire, who will lead the initiative, said the group will follow the blueprint of what is happening in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, where both Plaid Cymru and the Greens have agreed to stand aside in order to support the Liberal Democrat candidate, who is seen as having the best chance of defeating the Conservatives and bringing a seat to the Remain cause.But the parties listed here are getting on very well with no help from Heidi Allen.
And when the Tiggers did involve themselves involved in a by-election - in Peterborough - it all turned shambolic.
Who can forget Gavin Shuker's explanation of why there was not a single Remain candidate?
He said:
"We all agreed to stand down any candidates we might field in favour of a genuinely independent, pro-'people's vote' and pro-remain candidate who had expressed an interest and intention to stand.
"However, senior Labour figures, including senior figures campaigning for a people’s vote, made it clear they would strenuously disrupt the campaign and obstruct an independent candidate, driven by fears that it would harm their party in Peterborough."If there is a vacancy for a group like Unite to Remain it is for one that can bring in the SNP and parts of the Labour Party. And for that task you do not want a recent Conservative MP.
Even then there are problems. The Scottish Liberal Democrats have clearly concluded that there way back to significance is to unite the Unionist vote in the seats we held until 2015. Working with the SNP will not be easy for them.
I agree with Nick Tyrone: the Tiggers should accept the way the tide is running and join the Lib Dems.
Heidi Allen should be aware that if she continues down her present path, she may well find South Cambridgeshire Lib Dems putting up against her at the next general election out of sheer exasperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment