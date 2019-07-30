The former Church of Christ, Dashwood Road, Leicester

Now the Muslim Khatri Association Community Centre, this building is described by Leicester's 2016 Local Heritage Asset Register as:
A good example of an early-20th century former Church of Christ. Built circa 1924 to the designs of architects G. Lawton Brown and Percy C. Jones, the church makes good use of brindle mix brickwork and a prominent 3-storey corner tower that has a strong presence within the street scene.
With its William Morris touches, it is more appealing than most churches of this period.
And there is more. The Register entry ends:
The church replaced a temporary corrugated iron church, erected in 1908.
So this is another candidate for the original home of the nearby tin tabernacle that now houses the city's women Freemasons.
Oh, and let's hear it for the number on the shop next door.
