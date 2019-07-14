The Kinks: The Village Green Preservation Society

When Ray Davies introduces this as "a little-known album track" in 1973, he is telling the truth.
Because The Kinks are the Village Green Preservation Society failed to make the album charts when it was released in 1968.
Today it is regarded as his masterpiece.
As Andy Miller says in his little book on the album:
Year-by-year, it reveals new colours and new depths. It is not simply a snapshot of The Kinks at their peak, and not just an exhibit in the museum of classic rock, but a work whose relevance and perceptiveness grow more acute as the years pass and the shadows lengthen.
Kate Rusby made it into a little folky hit for that TV programme (I have forgotten it's name!).
