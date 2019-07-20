Saturday, July 20, 2019

Postal votes in Lib Dem leadership election split "almost 50-50"

Embed from Getty Images

Rob Merrick, deputy political editor of the Independent, writes:
The Liberal Democrat leadership race is on a knife-edge with postal votes cast splitting "almost 50-50" between Jo Swinson and Sir Ed Davey, The Independent has learned.
The figures were described as “a major surprise” by a source at the party’s headquarters - given Ms Swinson has been the odds-on favourite to win the contest on Monday. 
So it's a two-horse race.

All the Twitter polls I have seen have shown Jo in lead, but Twitter users may not be typical of the party as a whole.

And even there, I have the impression that Ed has made up ground as the campaign has gone on.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

2 comments:

crewegwyn said...

In my interweb "circle" I'm struggling to find anyone who has voted for Jo.

Odd.

20 July, 2019 19:53
Paul barker said...

Surely the point about Postal Votes in this context is that they are not online & as such, likely to over represent Older Members. Given the age difference between Ed & Jo, isn't it possible that Older Members are more likely to vote for Ed than the membership as a whole ?

20 July, 2019 23:35

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)