Postal votes in Lib Dem leadership election split "almost 50-50"

Rob Merrick, deputy political editor of the Independent, writes:
The Liberal Democrat leadership race is on a knife-edge with postal votes cast splitting "almost 50-50" between Jo Swinson and Sir Ed Davey, The Independent has learned.
The figures were described as “a major surprise” by a source at the party’s headquarters - given Ms Swinson has been the odds-on favourite to win the contest on Monday.So it's a two-horse race.
All the Twitter polls I have seen have shown Jo in lead, but Twitter users may not be typical of the party as a whole.
And even there, I have the impression that Ed has made up ground as the campaign has gone on.
2 comments:
In my interweb "circle" I'm struggling to find anyone who has voted for Jo.
Odd.
Surely the point about Postal Votes in this context is that they are not online & as such, likely to over represent Older Members. Given the age difference between Ed & Jo, isn't it possible that Older Members are more likely to vote for Ed than the membership as a whole ?
Post a Comment