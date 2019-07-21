Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, July 21, 2019
Spencer Davis Group: Time Seller
This was the Spencer Davis Group's first single after the Winwood brothers left.
They were replaced by the guitarist Phil Sawyer and the keyboard player and singer Eddie Hardin. One of the musicians who auditioned but did not make the cut was a young pianist called Reg Dwight.
Time Seller is very 1967 and I suspect it was written before some of the songs we now assume influenced it.
Oddly, it sounds most like a superior version of the sort of song Dave Mason turned out for Traffic before he was ejected from the band for writing Hole In My Shoe.
