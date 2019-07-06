Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, July 06, 2019
Engelbert Humperdinck 'camping in living room' after huge earthquake hits California
The Leicester Mercury wins our Headline of the Day Award.
There is also a good second mention in the report: "The Please Release Me singer...".
Best of all, I get a chance to post my favourite Engelbert track again.
