Saturday, July 06, 2019

Engelbert Humperdinck 'camping in living room' after huge earthquake hits California



The Leicester Mercury wins our Headline of the Day Award.

There is also a good second mention in the report: "The Please Release Me singer...".

Best of all, I get a chance to post my favourite Engelbert track again.
