The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band have lost their name

Worrying news about the Bonzos:
The band, whose members are now in their seventies and eighties, say they discovered two years ago that “an entity” had registered their name as a figurative trademark without their consent or knowledge.
They are now challenging the decision to grant it, because it means they will never be able to record an album or perform a concert under their name again.
The surviving members - who are Rodney Slater, Roger Ruskin Spear, Neil Innes, “Legs” Larry Smith and Vernon Dudley Bohay-Nowell - say they are facing a lawsuit by the trademark owner who asserts the band does not own the name and that their attempt to win it back through the Intellectual Property Office ... tribunal service is a fraudulent act.They have set up a site - The Bonzo Dog Banned - to raise the money to mount a legal challenge.
And my younger readers may find this history of the band useful.
