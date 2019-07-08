Monday, July 08, 2019

Six of the Best 874

Andrew Page gives his reaction to Plaid and the Greens' decision not to field candidates in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election.

"Dismissing an issue or challenge or complaint as being “politically correct” has become catchall for those who want to avoid discussing racism, sexism, and discrimination and who are willing to rebrand offensiveness as frankness." Edwin L. Battistella on the evolution of a concept.

William D. Cohan reviews a life of John F. Kennedy Jr.

Nicole Rudick on the way women science fiction writers are left out of the history of the genre.

"Four decades on, what started as a labour of love, before being duly assigned to the scrapheap by an indifferent movie industry, continues to be, even in the technological age, a touchstone of British pop culture, and a much-quoted icon of maverick filmmaking." A year on from Robin Hardy’s death, James Gent looks at his masterpiece The Wicker Man and its legacy.

BusAndTrainUser takes the Sunday-only 279 bus from Okehampton to Gunnislake.
