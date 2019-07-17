"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Little-known Leicestershire and Rutland 2: Medieval crosses
The second of three parts of Bob Trubshaw's series on little-known Leicestershire and Rutland.
No comments:
Post a Comment