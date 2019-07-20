St Anne's in Leicester, where the Latin Mass is still celebrated

It's amazing what you find wandering the backstreets of Leicester.
Shortly after photographing the tin tabernacle that may be home to the city's women Freemasons. I came across a Catholic church where the Latin mass is still celebrated.
It was St Anne's in Abingdon Road:
We are profoundly attached to Catholic Rome. We hold firmly to all that has been believed and practised by the Church of all time, in her faith, morals, worship, catechetical instruction, priestly formation and her institutions, and codified in the books which appeared before the late Council. Meanwhile, we wait for the true Light of Tradition to dispel the darkness which obscures the sky of eternal Rome.
We pray that the Pope will consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, for its conversion, and for the return of Modern Rome to Catholic Tradition. ...
If you have just found this site, or have concerns or questions about the loss of Faith in the Church and society, you are welcome to visit St. Anne's and to attend the Tridentine Mass so as to appreciate the mystery and sacredness of the Holy Sacrifice, and the sense of participating at something "other worldly.
It is because of discoveries like this that I wonder, in defiance of Richard Jefferies, Malcolm Saville and Jethro Tull, if I don't prefer walking in cities to walking in the countryside these days.
