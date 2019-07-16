Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Spectacular, exotic bird, spotted in Market Harborough






A home win for Headline of the Day as the award goes to the Harborough Mail (even though the judges question the need for that second comma).

Close reading of the story beneath it reveals that the bird in question is not an emu but a sacred ibis.
