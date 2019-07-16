Tuesday, July 16, 2019

John Arlott describes Geoff Boycott's first test century



Geoffrey Boycott made the first of his 22 test centuries in 1964 against Australia at the Oval. It was enough to save the rain-affected match.

John Arlott was commentating when he reached the landmark.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)