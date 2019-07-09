Clapham Junction to Olympia and back in 1967

Alan Snowdon's blurb on YouTube explains:
In 1967 the only passenger trains on the West London Line were two round trips between Clapham Junction and Kensington (Olympia) each morning and afternoon rush hour.
These were said to be provided for the staff of the Post Office Savings Bank which had be relocated in 1940 due to war damage.
Although not advertised in the public timetables, anyone could buy a ticket to travel on this service.
This film was shot during the last week in which this service was steam hauled.
No comments:
Post a Comment