Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Life at Blakemoorgate, a lost settlement on the Stiperstones
The Stiperstones were originally a landscape of small settlements, with many 'squatter' cottages occupied by lead miners and their families.
The cottages at Blakemoorgate were inhabited until the 1950s and have recently been conserved. These recordings come from the 'sound box' for visitors now to be found in the restored cottages.
You can read more about life at Snailbeach in the 1950s in a guest post on this blog.
