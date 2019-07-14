Sunday, July 14, 2019

Britain's last industrial steam locomotives worked in Leicestershire



This extract from a 1988 BBC television programme shows steam locomotives still working the internal railway system at Castle Donington power station in Leicestershire.

I believe these were the last industrial steam locomotives to work in Britain. Preserved British Steam Locomotives suggests that one of them was still in use as late as 1990.

The power station closed in 1994. The site was later cleared and is now occupied by a Marks & Spencer distribution centre.
