City and county show new interest in reopening Leicester railway

Leicester City Council and Leicestershire County Council have put up £10,000 each towards the cost of an investigation of the feasibility of reopening the railway from Leicester to Coalville, Ashby and Burton upon Trent to passengers,
The leaders of the two councils are now calling on Derbyshire, Staffordshire and the borough and district council along the route to find the rest of the £60,000 the survey will cost.
The Leicester Mercury quotes the city's mayor Sir Peter Soulsby:
"The line is probably the line in the country with the best prospects of being re-opened for passengers.
"Were it to ever happen it would be great for getting traffic off the city and county’s roads. It would be great for Leicester, Leicestershire and further afield."
