"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, July 28, 2019
Rolling Stones: Paint It Black
With great grandfather Sir Mick Jagger celebrating his 76th birthday this week, it's time for another Stones track.
No comments:
Post a Comment