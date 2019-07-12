Six of the Best 875

Benjamin Kentish asks why the voices of Jewish people are not heard more often in the debate on antisemitism.
"Losing weight, even with the help of the operation I had, remains the hardest thing I have ever done - and the thing I am most proud of. It is unacceptable that others should be put off from making positive choices about their own bodies by the judgement of our media and the lack of empathy in our society." Layla Moran on the obesity debate.
Olivia Norfolk says the roadside wildflower meadows springing up across the UK are helping wildlife in a big way.
Cressida Cowell, the new children's laureate, talks to Dave Speck.
Ice cream vans are in decline, finds Sirin Kale.
"Roll up, roll up, to the maddest, baddest, wildest, druggiest and most devil-tatted show on Earth!" Mark Beaumont looks back to 1968 and the Rolling Stones' Rock and Roll Circus.
