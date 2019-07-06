Political satire 1977 style

So there I was listening to Radio 4 Extra and an episode of The Burkiss Way which I probably heard when it was first broadcast in 1977.
When (at 09:36) this happened:
Robin Day: Well, Mr Novelty, the question I must put to you is this. Who dreamt up this whole toad idea in the first place?
Liberal candidate: Well, it were our party's economics expert.
Robin Day: Pardoe?
Liberal candidate: I SAID IT WERE OUR PARTY'S ECONOMIC EXPERT.They don't write them like that any more. It's up there with the Two Ronnies' joke about boundary changes in the Scottish Border and David Steel being upset at losing his Peebles.
That one turned up in Lord Bonkers' diary one day and I cannot promise that this one won't too.
