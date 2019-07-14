Beatrice Wishart to fight Shetland by-election for the Lib Dems

It has been caused by Tavish Scott's resignation after 20 years in the Scottish parliament - he is going to take up a new job with Scottish Rugby.
Beatrice Wishart is a trustee of Women’s Aid in Shetland and is an active WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaigner.
Willie Rennie, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, told Shetland News:
"She’s a devoted campaigner and an attentive councillor. I have no doubt she will bring the same energy to defending Shetland’s interests that Tavish has over the last 20 years."
No comments:
Post a Comment