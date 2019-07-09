Tuesday, July 09, 2019

Now the children of Bishop's Castle are protesting


Not two months ago, residents of Bishop's Castle blocked the A488 to protest against plans to scrap the Shrewsbury bus.

Now some of their children have staged a school climate strike.

Ten pupils from nursery, primary and high schools, reports the Shropshire Star, organised the protest to coincide with a visit by the town's Conservative MP.

Said one of the children:
"We are in the middle of a climate emergency created by adults but because we children can’t vote, politicians are ignoring us. The school strikes have given us a way to have our voices heard. It’s our planet that is being destroyed. And our future."
