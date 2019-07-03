Full restoration of the Waverley Route under consideration

Embed from Getty Images
The Waverley Route, a mainline railway from Carlisle to Edinburgh through the Scottish Borders, was closed in 1969. The local opposition to the move was led by a young local MP called David Steel.
In 2015, 31 miles of the route from Edinburgh to Tweedbank near Galashiels was reopened as the Borders Railway.
Now come news from the International Railway Journal that the funding is in place for a feasibility study of the full reopening of the line from Tweedbank through Hawick to Carlisle.
