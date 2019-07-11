"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Spinney Hill Park, Leicester
Spinney Hill Park is a Victorian park that still remembers the farmland it once was.
Long ago entirely surrounded by housing, it now finds itself at the heart of the city's Muslim community.
No comments:
Post a Comment