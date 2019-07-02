Six of the Best 872

Tony Greaves pays tribute to Geoff Tordoff.
"Since journalists mostly get their sense of the political conversation from Twitter and it is dominated by younger and more fire-breathing types, political perceptions and depictions of the Democrats in the media have come to reflect their priorities." Michael Tomasky on the fight for the Democratic presidential nomination
Andew Lund visits Oslo, the city that banned cars: "The city is investing heavily in upgrades of its tram and bus network and is converting all its buses and ferries to electric power. Many residents comment that they’ve noticed an improvement in air quality, particularly during the colder winter months."
Nabanita Das watches the England vs India world cup game with the cricket fans of Leicester's Belgrave Road.
Kent Black interviews Ian Anderson about the 50-year history of Jethro Tull.
Ailish Sinclair takes us over the sea to Skye.
