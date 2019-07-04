Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, July 04, 2019
Blackburn locks in 1965
The oldest of the Inland Waterways Association bulletins I bought at Foxton Saturday dates from 1965.
That was the year the IWA held its National Rally of Boats at Blackburn on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
The photograph above shows two Thames cruisers descending Blackburn locks. The one below shows the locks today.
This bulletin also contains an obituary of James Chuter Ede, the former Labour home secretary. A vice-president of the IWA, he had his own canal boat: the "famous Brown Duck".
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:22 pm
