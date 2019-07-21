Sunday, July 21, 2019

The Edge: A film on England's cricket dominance and the toll it took



Mike McCahill's Guardian review makes me want to see The Edge:
The Edge’s second half provides an unexpected analysis of the cost Flower’s militarised push for glory took on his troops, seeing off 10 years of post-match interview spin to pursue a more candid line of testimony. 
Wicketkeeping warrior Matt Prior concedes: “Life as a professional sportsman doesn’t necessarily lend itself to you being a good person - because it’s about winning.” A painfully vulnerable Jonathan Trott breaks down in tears.
